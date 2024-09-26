TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $55,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,696,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $145.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

