TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.50. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

