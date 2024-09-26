TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,049,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI opened at $26.84 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

