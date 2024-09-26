Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.84

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.84 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 368616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6732 per share. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

