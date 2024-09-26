Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after acquiring an additional 290,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,441,000 after buying an additional 416,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

