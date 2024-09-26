Teck Resources Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCK. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

