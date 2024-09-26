Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$76.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
