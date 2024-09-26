Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Director Acquires $1,441,000.00 in Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,422,738.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TECX stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 368,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,991. The firm has a market cap of $420.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $31.31.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth $7,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

