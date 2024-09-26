Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,924 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Tejon Ranch worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 482,773 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

TRC opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $476.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.53 and a beta of 0.58. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 0.26%. Research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

