Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

