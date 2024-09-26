Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Telefónica stock remained flat at $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,148. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 66,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

