Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 996,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telesis Bio Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. Telesis Bio has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Telesis Bio had a negative net margin of 282.58% and a negative return on equity of 359.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

