Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

