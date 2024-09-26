Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Up 57.9% in September

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Telstra Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TLGPY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,097. Telstra Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.2778 dividend. This is an increase from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

