Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.42

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.42 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 168.42 ($2.26), with a volume of 2885925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($2.18).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,355.00 and a beta of 0.61.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

