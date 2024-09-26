Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $3.68. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 35,912 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

