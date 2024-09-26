Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,324,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,147 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.