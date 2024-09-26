Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Terreno Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

