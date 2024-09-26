Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

