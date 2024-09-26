Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.02 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

