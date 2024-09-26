Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $22.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

