Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Texas Community Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Texas Community Bancshares news, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $42,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

