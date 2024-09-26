TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$209.00 at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$221.00 to C$209.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$199.00.

TSE TFII traded down C$1.48 on Thursday, reaching C$193.08. 59,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,865. The company has a market cap of C$16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$144.42 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$202.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. In related news, Director Leslie Abi-Karam purchased 340 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$154.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.60. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

