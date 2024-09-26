TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Short Interest Down 43.6% in September

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TH International Price Performance

NASDAQ:THCH opened at $0.67 on Thursday. TH International has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

