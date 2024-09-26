The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100,121 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for approximately 1.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $66,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AES by 102.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AES Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AES opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

