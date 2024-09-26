The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Andersons worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 65.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Andersons’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

