The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in September

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

BDVSY traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.3818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The Bidvest Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

