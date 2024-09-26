The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.65 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

