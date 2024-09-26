The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.83

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.83 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.47). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 8,543 shares.

The Brighton Pier Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 43.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Brighton Pier Group

In other The Brighton Pier Group news, insider Anne Martin acquired 12,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,788.81 ($6,412.44). Corporate insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

