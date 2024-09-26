The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGABL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,421. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

