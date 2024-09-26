The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is AQR Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600,215 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 0.8% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $510,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $348.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.26. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.