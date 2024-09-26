The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $348.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.26.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

