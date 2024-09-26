The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.3% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KO opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.
In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
