The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.01

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.01 and last traded at $104.81, with a volume of 122023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.