The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 136.2% in September

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,280 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 239,758 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GDV remained flat at $24.32 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

