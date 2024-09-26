The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $271.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $289.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $289.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

