The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $120.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after buying an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

