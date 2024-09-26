The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $67.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

