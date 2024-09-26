The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,848,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $396.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $401.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.42. The stock has a market cap of $394.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.