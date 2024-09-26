The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Macerich worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,672,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 193,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macerich by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,217,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $22,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,938,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

