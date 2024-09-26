The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at The Mexico Fund

In related news, Director Claudia Janez bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $39,824.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,824.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 107,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,503,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,687,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 384.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE MXF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

