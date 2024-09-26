The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 76,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 147,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).

The Mission Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.48.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.

