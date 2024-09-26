The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Position Lifted by DME Capital Management LP

DME Capital Management LP grew its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,890 shares during the period. ODP accounts for 4.3% of DME Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DME Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of ODP worth $87,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after buying an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in ODP during the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in ODP by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 330,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 170,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert acquired 3,875 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

