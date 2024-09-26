The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,332 shares of company stock valued at $35,466,904 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.