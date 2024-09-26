The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $143,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,429,000 after buying an additional 380,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Progressive by 13.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 676,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.90 and a 200-day moving average of $218.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,332 shares of company stock worth $35,466,904 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

