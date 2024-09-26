The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at UBS Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $9.15 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

