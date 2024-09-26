The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $147,695.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.2 %

TTD stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,454. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

