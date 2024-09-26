The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $20.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.34 on Monday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

