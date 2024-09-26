Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 275.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 56,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after buying an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 698,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 93,088 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 295.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.78.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $599.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

