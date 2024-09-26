THG (LON:THG) Given New GBX 53 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 53 ($0.71) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

THG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.41) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 49 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of THG stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 55.75 ($0.75). The company had a trading volume of 3,531,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.84. The stock has a market cap of £741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.94, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 50.60 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.98 ($1.20).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

