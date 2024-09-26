THG (LON:THG) Given New GBX 53 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 66 ($0.88) to GBX 53 ($0.71) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.
THG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.41) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 49 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
